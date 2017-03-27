Billie Lourd misses Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ memorial service

Daughter of 'Star Wars' actress recently took ownership of her dog Gary

Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd did not attend a public memorial service for her mother or grandmother Debbie Reynolds on Saturday (March 25).

The public service for the late pair was held at Hollywood’s Forest Lawn Memorial Park in LA. Proceedings included performances by James Blunt (who was a close personal friend of Fisher) and the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles.

But Lourd opted not to attend, instead joining her father, Bryan Lourd, and boyfriend Taylor Lautner for dinner at Catch instead, according to the New York Post’s Page Six column.

Reynolds’ son and Fisher’s brother Todd, who organised the service, told the congregation that “it was better later than never” to remember the much-loved pair publicly.

“[The service] is a show and not a memorial, because my mother didn’t like memorials and funerals,” Fisher told attendees. “You are all [their] people — not just [their] extended family, but [their] close friends and fans.

“There were no finer people that I had ever known than my mother and my sister.”

The Star Wars actress passed away on December 27 from the effects of a cardiac arrest she suffered on a flight from London to LA. Fisher’s mother Reynolds, who starred in such classics as Singin’ In The Rain, suffered a “severe” stroke a day after her daughter’s passing, and died on December 28.

A private memorial for the mother and daughter was held back in January in Coldwater Canyon, LA, with George Lucas, Meryl Streep and Gwyneth Paltrow among the mourners.

Lourd confirmed her mother’s death in December and later took care of her dog Gary.

A statement at the time read: “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”