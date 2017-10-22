Billie Lourd pays tribute to Carrie Fisher on late actor’s 61st birthday
The 'American Horror Story' star got a tattoo inspired by her mother's to commemorate the day
Billie Lourd commemorated her mother Carrie Fisher‘s birthday yesterday (October 21) by getting a tattoo inspired by the late actor’s.
Fisher passed away last year after suffering a severe cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was 60 years old.
Lourd posted a childhood photo of her with her mother, with the pair wearing matching nightdresses. “Happy birthday momby,” read the caption, spelled out in various emoji letters and symbols.
Later, she posted another photo of a new tattoo of the moon, stars and a planet on her ankle. Alongside it, she posted a photo of a similar tattoo Fisher had on her own ankle, as Digital Spy reports.
Lourd wasn’t alone in recognising Fisher’s 61st birthday. Her Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill posted a black-and-white photo of himself and the Princess Leia star dancing together, along with the hashtag #AlwaysWithUs.
A photo of Fisher with her dog Gary also appeared on the pet’s own Instagram account. The caption read: “Happy birthday mom, I sure do miss you and the cozy days.”
Fisher will be seen as Leia Organa for the last time in the forthcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Filming had already begun before her death, and LucasFilm have promised her scenes will not be digitally altered.
Director Ryan Johnson said: “We obviously didn’t make the movie to be her final Star Wars movie. Given that though, I think there are scenes that she has that are going to mean a lot to people. There are scenes that we have with her where, now not having her around, I watch them and I think: ‘I’m really thankful that we have that and that we can give that to people.’
“[I hope it] emotionally gives some kind of catharsis, it gives some kind of emotional satisfaction. I think so, I really hope so. I know for me it does.”