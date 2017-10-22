Billie Lourd pays tribute to Carrie Fisher on late actor’s 61st birthday

The 'American Horror Story' star got a tattoo inspired by her mother's to commemorate the day

Billie Lourd commemorated her mother Carrie Fisher‘s birthday yesterday (October 21) by getting a tattoo inspired by the late actor’s.

Fisher passed away last year after suffering a severe cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was 60 years old.

Lourd posted a childhood photo of her with her mother, with the pair wearing matching nightdresses. “Happy birthday momby,” read the caption, spelled out in various emoji letters and symbols.

❤ ♓️🅰️🅿️🅿️✌🏼 🅱️ℹ️🌱✝️♓️👂🏼🅰️✌🏼 ♏️🅾️♏️🅱️✌🏼 ❤ A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Oct 21, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

Later, she posted another photo of a new tattoo of the moon, stars and a planet on her ankle. Alongside it, she posted a photo of a similar tattoo Fisher had on her own ankle, as Digital Spy reports.

🖤✨🌙✨🖤 @_dr_woo_ A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Oct 21, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

Lourd wasn’t alone in recognising Fisher’s 61st birthday. Her Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill posted a black-and-white photo of himself and the Princess Leia star dancing together, along with the hashtag #AlwaysWithUs.

A photo of Fisher with her dog Gary also appeared on the pet’s own Instagram account. The caption read: “Happy birthday mom, I sure do miss you and the cozy days.”

Happy birthday mom, I sure do miss you and the cozy days 🐶❤️ #garyloveshismom #garymisseshismom #garyfisher #garyloveshisfans #happybirthdaymom #carriefisher A post shared by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Oct 21, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

Fisher will be seen as Leia Organa for the last time in the forthcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Filming had already begun before her death, and LucasFilm have promised her scenes will not be digitally altered.

Director Ryan Johnson said: “We obviously didn’t make the movie to be her final Star Wars movie. Given that though, I think there are scenes that she has that are going to mean a lot to people. There are scenes that we have with her where, now not having her around, I watch them and I think: ‘I’m really thankful that we have that and that we can give that to people.’

“[I hope it] emotionally gives some kind of catharsis, it gives some kind of emotional satisfaction. I think so, I really hope so. I know for me it does.”