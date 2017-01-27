Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ movie is now shooting

The film takes place after the events of 'Captain America: Civil War'

This week (January 26), Marvel Studios announced that production has officially begun on Black Panther.

The film takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War and stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, and Martin Freeman.

Announcing the news via their Instagram account, the studio shared an image of a director’s chair with ‘Black Panther’ written across it. You can see the post below.

‘Black Panther follows T’Challa who, after the events of “Captain America: Civil War,” returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as King,’ Marvel Studios wrote on their official website.

‘However, when an old enemy reappears on the radar, T’Challa’s mettle as King and Black Panther is tested when he is drawn into a conflict that puts the entire fate of Wakanda and the world at risk.’

The film is based on the Marvel comic character that first appeared in Fantastic Four, Vol. 1, Issue 52, published in 1966.

Black Panther, played by Chadwick Boseman, first made his appearance in the recent Captain America: Civil War. The standalone film is set to be directed by Fruitvale Station and Creed director Ryan Cooglar.

Commenting on the impact of Civil War, director Joe Russo said, “There will be a long lasting fallout from the events of this movie. It will significantly alter the psychology of the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward.”