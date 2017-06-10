Watch the new trailer for Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’

The upcoming film will star Chadwick Boseman in the lead role, with support from the likes of Martin Freeman and Lupita Nyong'o

The first trailer for Marvel‘s new film Black Panther has been released – watch the new clip below.

The latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther has been adapted from the superhero comic character of the same name and has been in development for some time – Wesley Snipes was first linked to the project in 1992. Ryan Coogler is directing the new film from a screenplay co-written by himself and Joe Robert Cole.

The first glimpse of the adaptation was released late yesterday (June 9) with Black Panther‘s first trailer. Showing Chadwick Boseman in the title role, the clip – which is soundtracked by Run The Jewels‘ ‘Legend Has It’ – also shows the likes of Martin Freeman, Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan in their roles as Everett K. Ross, Nakia and Everett K. Ross respectively.

Watch the first trailer for Black Panther below.

Black Panther will hit cinemas on February 16 2018.

A brief synopsis from Marvel revealed that the film will follow the titular character – also known as T’Challa – after the events of Captain America: Civil War as he “returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as King.

“However, when an old enemy reappears on the radar, T’Challa’s mettle as King and Black Panther is tested when he is drawn into a conflict that puts the entire fate of Wakanda and the world at risk.”