‘Justice League’ will have two post-credits scenes

The forthcoming Justice League movie will have not one, but two post-credit scenes, it has been revealed.

The DC superhero team-up film will arrive in cinemas on Friday (November 17), and will see Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash join forces.

Full reviews of the film are embargoed until next week, but critics have been allowed to share first impressions online, as Digital Spy reports. It is now traditional for movies in the vein of Justice League to have a post-credits scene, but those who have already seen it have confirmed the existence of two.

“Make sure to stick around for both of the post credits scenes also, they are pretty cool!” wrote @CinematicBanter, while Paul Shirey added: “And yes, stay in your seats to the post and end credits (Yes, there are two). Don’t let anyone spoil them for you beforehand.”

Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman in the film, had previously confirmed there was at least one post-credits scene. In an interview with BBC Radio 2 this week, he said: “You’ve gotta sit through the whole thing. Go through the credits.”

Meanwhile, Justice League star Ezra Miller has revealed that he was advised against his decision to publicly come out over five years ago.

Miller, who plays The Flash in the new film, first came out in an interview with Out Magazine in August 2012. He has looked back on his decision to publicly come out in a new interview, revealing that he was told by numerous people both inside and outside the film industry that he’d “made a mistake”.

“I was told, when I gave that interview [that] I’d made a mistake,” he recalled to ShortList. “Folks in the industry, folks outside the industry. People I’ve never spoken to. They said there’s a reason so many gay, queer, gender-fluid people in Hollywood conceal their sexual identity, or their gender identity in their public image. I was told I had done a ‘silly’ thing in… thwarting my own potential to be a leading man.”