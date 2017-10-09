Blade Runner 2049 expectedly under-performs in the box office

Much like the original, this movie isn't smashing the box office.

‘Blade Runner 2049’ is heading for a modest opening weekend in North America after the much-hyped sequel to the neo-noir movie underperforms in the box office.

Across 4,058 sites in North America (nearly four times more than the original), the Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford starring movie made $31.5 million (£24 million). This is $20 million under initial expectations, reports Reuters.

The key factors for the under-performance were the movie’s 163-minute running time – which limits the number of possible screenings in a day – as well the lack of cultural cache the series has among young people.

According to Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst, “The core of enthusiastic and loyal ‘Blade Runner’ fans were over 25 and predominantly male and propelled the film as expected to the top spot, but a lengthy running time and lesser interest among females made it tougher for the film to reach the original weekend box office projections”.

Meanwhile, Run The Jewels‘ El-P has shared a clip of his “rejected” score for the trailer of Blade Runner 2049.

Taking to Instagram to share part of the score he created, El-P wrote: “Here is a snippet of my rejected (or ignored) blade runner 2049 trailer score. Honestly even being asked to demo it up was an honor. all synths done on the yamaha cs80, which as you may know is the same synth vangelis used for the original.”

‘Blade Runner 2049’ is out in cinemas now and stars Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Jared Leto and Robin Wight.