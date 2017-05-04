New ‘Blade Runner 2049’ posters featuring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford released

The long-awaited sequel to the classic 1982 film is set to arrive in cinemas on October 6

New promotional posters for Blade Runner 2049 have been released, showcasing fresh images of the film’s leading stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford in their respective roles.

The long-awaited sequel to the classic 1982 film will hit screens on October 6, and is set to star La La Land‘s Ryan Gosling and the original film’s lead Harrison Ford. The new movie has been directed by Denis Villeneuve from a script by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green.

Ahead of the release of the sequel in five months’ time, Warner Bros. have distributed two new promotional posters for Blade Runner 2049. Gosling and Ford are the subject of the two new images, with the former in his role as LAPD Office K and Ford reprising his role as Rick Deckard.

See the two new promotional posters for Blade Runner 2049 below.

The new film is also set to bring back another classic character from the 1982 original.

Actor Edward James Olmos revealed back in March: “This is the first time that I’m telling the whole world, that yes, I am going to be Eduardo Gaff in Blade Runner 2049. I signed a seven-page non-disclosure contract. I did, my manager did, my agent did, everybody did. I couldn’t talk about it. I couldn’t talk about it to anybody.”