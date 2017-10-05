Here’s the full tracklist for the ‘Blade Runner 2049’ score

The sequel to the iconic 1982 sci-fi film will hit cinemas in the UK tomorrow (October 6)

The full tracklist for the Blade Runner 2049 score has been shared ahead of the film’s hotly-anticipated release.

The new movie – a sequel to the much-loved original Blade Runner film (1982) – will be officially released in the UK tomorrow (October 6). Directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling, the film has already received widespread critical acclaim.

Blade Runner 2049‘s score has been written by legendary composer Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch, with additional songs on the 24-track soundtrack also coming from the likes of Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra and Lauren Daigle.

See the full tracklist for the Blade Runner 2049 soundtrack below.

1. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘2049’

2. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘Sapper’s Tree’

3. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘Flight to LAPD’

4. Frank Sinatra – ‘Summer Wind’

5. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘Rain’

6. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘Wallace’

7. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘Memory’

8. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘Mesa’

9. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘Orphanage’

10. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘Furnace’

11. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘Someone Lived to This’

12. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘Joi’

13. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘Pilot’

14. Elvis Presley – ‘Suspicious Minds’

15. Elvis Presley – Can’t Help Falling in Love’

16. Frank Sinatra – ‘One for My Baby (And One More for the Road)’

17. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘Hijack’

18. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘That’s Why We Believe’

19. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘Here Eyes Were Gren’

20. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘Sea Wall’

21. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘All the Best Memories Are Hers’

22. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘Tears in the Rain’

23. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘Blade Runner’

24. Lauren Daigle – ‘Almost Human’

Earlier today, an interview with Blade Runner 2049 stars Ford and Gosling went viral after airing on ITV’s This Morning programme.