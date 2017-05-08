Watch the new ‘Blade Runner 2049’ trailer

The long-awaited sequel to the classic 1982 film is set to arrive in cinemas on October 6

A new trailer has been released for Blade Runner 2049. Watch below.

The long-awaited sequel to the classic 1982 film will hit screens on October 6, and is set to star La La Land‘s Ryan Gosling and the original film’s lead Harrison Ford. The new movie has been directed by Denis Villeneuve from a script by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green.

Set 30 years after Blade Runner, the sequel follows an LAPD officer named K (Ryan Gosling) in search of Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), who has been missing since the events of the first movie. Watch the first trailer here.

Gosling and Ford star alongside Jared Leto (Suicide Squad), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Robin Wright (House of Cards) and Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire).

Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, whose Theory of Everything score was nominated for an Academy Award, has been chosen to score the film.

Gosling recently revealed that Ford accidentally punched him in the face during filming.

The new film is also set to bring back another classic character from the 1982 original.

Actor Edward James Olmos revealed back in March: “This is the first time that I’m telling the whole world, that yes, I am going to be Eduardo Gaff in Blade Runner 2049. I signed a seven-page non-disclosure contract. I did, my manager did, my agent did, everybody did. I couldn’t talk about it. I couldn’t talk about it to anybody.”