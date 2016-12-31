‘Blade Runner’ director Ridley Scott explains why he’s turned down superhero movies

Legendary director says he finds superhero films difficult to "believe in".

Revered director Ridley Scott has explained why he has turned down superhero movies in the past.

Scott, the visionary film-maker behind Blade Runner, Alien and Thelma & Louise, said he wants to keep making “smart films” instead.

“Superhero movies are not my kind of thing – that’s why I’ve never really done one,” he told press including Digital Spy.

After revealing he has been asked to take on a superhero movie “several times”, Scott added: “I can’t believe in the thin, gossamer tight-rope of the non-reality of the situation of the superhero. I’ve done that kind of movie – Blade Runner really is a comic strip when you think about it, it’s a dark story told in an unreal world.”

“You could almost put Batman or Superman in that world, that atmosphere, except I’d have a fucking good story, as opposed to no story!” he continued.

Scott’s next film is Alien: Covenant, the sequel to 2012’s Prometheus. James Franco has recently joined the film’s cast and the first trailer debuted on Christmas Day.

After sharing the opinion that today’s cinema “mainly is pretty bad”, Scott added: “I want to keep doing cinema and I hope it doesn’t affect those of us who still keep making smart films. I’m hoping it doesn’t affect me.”