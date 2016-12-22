‘Blade Runner’ director in talks for ‘Dune’ reboot

Classic sci-fi novel was previously made into a 1984 movie directed by David Lynch.

Denis Villeneuve, director of next year’s Blade Runner 2049, could be taking on another iconic sci-fi property next.

Villeneuve is “in early talks” to direct a remake of Dune, Variety reports, after Legendary Pictures secured a new deal for the film and TV rights to Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel.

It would be the French-Canadian filmmaker’s third sci-fi effort in a row following this year’s Arrival and next year’s Blade Runner sequel. His previous films include Sicario, Enemy and Prisoners.

Dune was previously adapted into a 1984 film by David Lynch, who lined up a large ensemble cast including Francesca Annis, Kyle MacLachlan, Sting and Patrick Stewart. Though it was poorly received at the time, Lynch’s Dune has since been embraced as something of a cult classic.

Dune, which has been called the “best-selling sci-fi novel of all time”, was also turned into a three-part TV mini-series in 2000.

Meanwhile, the first trailer for Blade Runner 2049 has been shared online earlier this week – watch it here. The clip shows Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) coming face-to-face with co-star Ryan Gosling.

Blade Runner 2049 , whose cast also includes Jared Leto, Robin Wright and Black Mirror‘s Mackenzie Davis, is due to arrive in cinemas on October 6, 2017.