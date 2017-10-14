Bob Weinstein slams “sick and depraved” brother Harvey Weinstein

The co-founder of The Weinstein Company has also called for The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to end Harvey's membership

Bob Weinstein has launched a stinging verbal attack on Harvey Weinstein, labelling his brother’s alleged misconduct as “sick and depraved”.

Harvey Weinstein has endured a tumultuous week, with the Hollywood producer having been accused of rape, sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct by numerous women since last weekend – allegations that he “unequivocally denies”.

Weinstein’s brother Bob has now added to the widespread condemnation, with the producer and co-founder of the Weinstein Company saying that he has found himself “in a waking nightmare” due to his brother having “caused unconscionable suffering.”

“As a father of three girls I say this with every bone in my body — I am heartbroken for the women that he has harmed,” Bob Weinstein told The Hollywood Reporter, who also revealed that he “divorced” his brother five years ago.

“The members of the board, including myself, did not know the extent of my brother’s actions,” he continued. “I know him on a personal level better than anyone. It’s hard to describe how I feel that he took out the emptiness inside of him in so many sick and depraved ways. It’s a sickness but not a sickness that is excusable. It’s a sickness that’s inexcusable.

“And I, as a brother, understood and was aware as a family member, that my brother needed help and that something was wrong.”

Asked if Harvey should be kicked out of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences – who are currently reviewing his membership – Bob Weinstein was unequivocal in his response.

“Yes, I do. I was gonna actually write [to the Academy]. And I will do it. I am gonna write a note to them saying he definitely should be kicked out of the Academy.”

Earlier today, Eva Green revealed that one encounter with Harvey Weinstein left her feeling “shocked and disgusted” after the producer “behaved inappropriately” during a business meeting.