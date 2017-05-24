Bond actors Daniel Craig, Sean Connery and Pierce Brosnan pay tribute to Roger Moore

The iconic Bond actor passed away yesterday following a short battle with cancer.

Bond actors Daniel Craig, Sean Connery and Pierce Brosnan have all paid tribute to the late Roger Moore.

The actor’s family confirmed the sad news yesterday (May 23), writing in a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer. The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone.”

Craig offered his condolences in a tweet posted on the official @007 account. “Nobody does it better,” he wrote as she shared a picture of himself with Moore.

Connery also spoke fondly of the actor who succeeded him as Bond, saying in a statement: “I was very sad to hear of Roger’s passing. We had an unusually long relationship by Hollywood standards that was filled with jokes and laughter, I will miss him.”

Meanwhile, Brosnan paid his respects on Facebook, writing: “Dear Sir Roger Moore, It is indeed with a heavy heart that I hear the news of your passing this morning. You were a big part of my life, from The Saint to James Bond.. .you were a magnificent James Bond and one that lead the way for me, the world will miss you and your unique sense of humor for years to come. My sincerest condolences to your family and children. RIP.”

Many other stars from the entertainment world have also paid their respects to Moore.

The actor starred as Bond in seven films released between 1973 and 1985, the last of which when he was 58. “Being eternally known as Bond has no downside,” the actor said in a 2014 interview. “People often call me ‘Mr Bond’ when we’re out and I don’t mind a bit. Why would I?”