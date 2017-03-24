Brad Pitt to join ‘Deadpool 2’?

Janelle Monáe was also recently touted for a role in the Ryan Reynolds movie

Brad Pitt could be set to play the role of Cable in Deadpool 2.

Stranger Things actor David Harbour was recently touted for the role in the new film as were Pierce Brosnan, Michael Shannon and Russell Crowe.

But now according to Collider, Pitt could be the man to take up the role. “Sources tell us that in casting Cable, Brad Pitt was eyed to take on the role and there was interest on both sides,” the movie site claims.

A tweet was also posted of an image of Pitt online which was later removed.

In the comics, Cable is Nathan Summers, the present day son of X-Men character Cyclops and a clone of Jean Grey called Madeline Pryor.

Foretold to kill Apocalypse, the villain infected Nathan with a lethal techno-organic virus, so his elder sister Rachel (from an alternate reality) took him into the future where he stood a chance of survival.

Cable eventually returns to the present as a mysterious, older bounty hunter figure known for using more brutal methods than the regular X-Men.

The first teaser trailer for Deadpool 2 was recently released.

Shot by Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, the teaser was released on Reynolds’ YouTube page. Entitled ‘No Good Deed’, the clip sees Deadpool – who, as Wade Wilson, is seen at the start of the short film listening to John Parr’s ‘St. Elmo Fire’ – responding to a street robbery in his usual, meta way.

There’s also a cameo from former Marvel President Stan Lee. The trailer itself doesn’t give away many clues on when fans can expect the sequel, with the final message reading: ‘Deadpool… coming … not soon enough’.

Read more: ‘Deadpool 2’ – release date, cast, trailers and everything you need to know

Janelle Monáe was also recently reportedly wanted for a key role in the sequel following her recent performance in Hidden Figures and Moonlight.