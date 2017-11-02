Director Brett Ratner “steps away” from Warner Bros. following sexual harassment allegations

Ratner, who directed the 'Rush Hour' series, has denied the claims of sexual misconduct, harassment and assault

Brett Ratner has “stepped away” from working with Warner Bros. after the director was accused of sexual misconduct, harassment and assault by six women.

The Los Angeles Times reported yesterday (November 1) that Ratner has been accused of multiple instances of sexual aggression, with the actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge among the women to allege claims of sexual misconduct, harassment and assault against the director.

Through his attorney Martin Singer, Ratner denied each of the claims made against him.

In a 10-page letter in response to The Times piece, Singer said: “I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment. Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client.”

Ratner has now confirmed that he and his partner production company RatPac-Dune Entertainment will “step away” from working with Warner Bros.

“In light of the allegations being made, I am choosing to personally step away from all Warner Bros-related activities,” a statement issued by a representative of the director read.

“I don’t want to have any possible negative impact to the studio until these personal issues are resolved.”

Ratner’s planned Hugh Hefner biopic – which was set to star Jared Leto – has been put on hold following the allegations.