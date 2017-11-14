Brie Larson faces backlash over ‘white saviour’ role in new movie

"White saviour, people riding on train tops and spicy food. STOP THIS MADNESS."

Brie Larson has been accused of perpetuating “white saviour” stereotypes after the first trailer for her latest movie was released.

Basmati Blues sees the Oscar winning actress taking on the role of a scientist who is tasked with selling genetically modified rice in India after creating it with her father.

The film isn’t scheduled to be released until next year, but it has already faced accusations of perpetuating tired stereotypes after Larson is seen meeting with Indian locals in the trailer.

“So fuckin done with hollywood films of white people coming to save our souls & rice & lands! Blood Diamond formulaic bullshit!”, one user wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “Sweet mother of god… that Brie Larson trailer is every Indian cliche in two minutes. White saviour, people riding on train tops and spicy food. STOP THIS MADNESS.”

The film has also been accused of cultural appropriation, after Larson appears dressed in a sari, with a bindi positioned on her forehead.

“I really wish brie larson wasn’t in a direct to dvd, cultural appropriative movie called basmati blues when the plot line is about a white woman who stands up for indian people against the evil rice corporation!”, one user said.

A release date for the film is yet to be released, but it also features Donald Sutherland as Larson’s boss who tasks her with going to India in the first place.

Larson is also gearing up to take the lead in Captain Marvel, with the anticipated superhero movie expected to hit cinemas in 2019.