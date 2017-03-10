Brie Larson says not applauding Casey Affleck at the Oscars ‘spoke for itself’

Affleck's Oscar campaign had been marred by historic sexual harassment claims.

Brie Larson has responded to a question about her apparent decision not to applaud Casey Affleck at the Oscars.

After Larson announced that Affleck was the winner of the Best Actor prize at last month’s Academy Awards, viewers pointed out that the actress had seemingly decided not to clap.

Larson won the Best Actress prize in 2016 for her portrayal of an abuse survivor in Room, while Affleck’s Oscar campaign had been marred by historic sexual harassment claims.

In 2010, Affleck was sued by producer Amanda White and cinematographer, Magdalena Gorka, both of whom worked with him on Joaquin Phoenix mockumentary I’m Still Here. White accused Affleck of numerous “uninvited and unwelcome sexual advances”, as well as grabbing her “violently”, among other allegations. Gorka alleged that she endured “routine instances” of sexual harassment and that Affleck got into her bed while she slept at Phoenix’s house and that his “breath reeked of alcohol”.

Affleck has denied the allegations and settled both lawsuits out of court. He told The New York Times last November: “It was settled to the satisfaction of all. I was hurt and upset — I am sure all were — but I am over it. It was an unfortunate situation — mostly for the innocent bystanders of the families of those involved.”

Asked about her supposed ‘lack of applause’ at the the premiere of her new movie Kong: Skull Island this week, Larson told Vanity Fair: “I think that whatever it was that I did onstage kind of spoke for itself. I’ve said all that I need to say about that topic.”

