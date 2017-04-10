Brie Larson says some fans won’t like her Captain Marvel

Larson starts shooting the 'Captain Marvel' movie in January.

Brie Larson has predicted that some Captain Marvel fans won’t be satisfied with her take on the character.

The Oscar-winning Room actress was cast as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel last July. She’s due to start shooting the movie in January 2018 for a March 2019 release.

Discussing her version of Captain Marvel, Larson told SciFi Now magazine: “To be fair, there are a lot of iterations of her, so there’s going to be some people there who think this isn’t right.”

She then said of her Captain Marvel: “She’s a believer in truth and justice and she is a bridge between Earth and space. She’s fighting between the flaws that are within her and all this good that she wants to try and spread and make the world a better place. She can also fly and shoot things out of her hands. And she’s really funny!”

Larson’s casting as Captain Marvel was announced at San Diego Comic-Con last summer, with Larson confirming the news on Twitter.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige said of the decision to cast Larson: “Carol Danvers needs to be as rich and textured and real as the best of our characters. Maybe even more so. And we got very lucky that Brie — who has all of those attributes, and an Academy Award now — was still very interested in signing up and joining us to bring this character to life.”

Larson has previously admitted that even the way her Captain Marvel wears her hair could prove polarising. “I feel like this is a big conversation and everyday I have people yelling at me on Twitter like you better have long hair, or you better have a mohawk, or you better wear the helmet, or you better not wear the helmet, so someone’s going to be mad,” she said in February.