Brie Larson’s ‘Captain Marvel’ concept art revealed

Shooting is due to begin in January 2018

The first details of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel concept art have been revealed.

A series of images were discovered at Disney Studios, when a group of journalists saw three images of Larson as the superhero.

According to Vanity Fair, they included “a medium close-up of her face and shoulders; a less revealing version of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman pose on a rocky outcrop and one with the Captain in full battle mode, punching up to connect with the mechanised fist of a much larger robotic creature”.

In all of them, her character was said to be wearing the same red-and-blue suit.

The red in the new art is darker than what we usually see Captain Marvel wear in the comics; it looks like the palette may have been deepened to match Captain America. And though the “material read as shiny, it resembled the hardier cinematic fabric more than the clingy spandex we see on the page”.

Vanity Fair also added: “In the concept art at Marvel Studios, the sash was gone and replaced with a thin, dark-red belt to match her red gauntlets and boots. And the star emblazoned on Carol’s chest read as more white to me than traditional yellow” and Larson’s hair “was a little above shoulder length, and appeared longer on one side than the other.”

Larson previously said that some Captain Marvel fans won’t be satisfied with her take on the character.

The Oscar-winning Room actress was cast as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel last July. She’s due to start shooting the movie in January 2018 for a March 2019 release.

Discussing her version of Captain Marvel, Larson said: “To be fair, there are a lot of iterations of her, so there’s going to be some people there who think this isn’t right.

“She’s a believer in truth and justice and she is a bridge between Earth and space. She’s fighting between the flaws that are within her and all this good that she wants to try and spread and make the world a better place. She can also fly and shoot things out of her hands. And she’s really funny!”

Larson’s casting as Captain Marvel was announced at San Diego Comic-Con last summer, with Larson confirming the news on Twitter.