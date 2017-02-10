Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s unreleased ‘Harry Potter’ song from 2001

The Boss wrote the song for use in the first Potter film 'The Philosopher's Stone', but it didn't make the cut

The song Bruce Springsteen wrote for the first Harry Potter film, The Philosopher’s Stone, has been leaked online – listen to the track below.

The Philosopher’s Stone became the first cinematic adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s best-selling wizarding novels when it was released in 2001, giving lead actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson their break-out roles. Seven further films followed in the Potter franchise, concluding with 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

Prior to the film’s release, Springsteen offered a musical contribution to its director, Chris Columbus. However, distributors Warner Bros. Pictures turned down Springsteen’s offer, leaving the song – entitled ‘I’ll Stand By You Always’ – unreleased in Springsteen’s vaults.

The song has now been released after an ardent Springsteen fan – who identifies online as an ‘Uber Collector’ (via Hypable) – unearthed the track as part of a new 13-song collection of the 67-year-old’s unreleased material. While only a demo version, the 5.30-minute recording is the first fans have ever heard of Springsteen’s rejected Harry Potter song.

Listen to ‘I’ll Stand By You Always’ below.

12 I’ll Stand By You Always (2001 Demo) by hypable Stream 12 I’ll Stand By You Always (2001 Demo) by hypable from desktop or your mobile device

Last week, Springsteen continued his public criticism of US President Donald Trump by openly mocking him on stage during a gig in Melbourne, Australia, adding that he and his band considered themselves “embarrassed Americans” following Trump’s controversial immigration ban.