Bruce Willis to return for new ‘Die Hard’ ‘part-prequel’ movie

The actor will reprise his iconic role as police officer John McClane

Bruce Willis has been confirmed to return for a new Die Hard movie, which will serve as “part-prequel, part-sequel”.

The new film was announced back in 2015. Half of Die Hard: Year One will find central character John McClane as a rookie police officer in the early 1980s. The rest of the movie will be set in the present day.

As Digital Spy reports, Willis, who played McClane in the original movies, has been confirmed to reprise his iconic role.

Casting for the younger version of the character is now underway. Director Len Wiseman told Deadline: “The right casting for this role is crucial. Those bare feet have some very big shoes to fill.”

Willis was last seen as McClane in 2013’s A Good Day To Die Hard. The movie saw the cop and son Jack (played by Jai Courtney) undertake a mission that plunged them into the heart of Russian organised crime.

Ahead of that film’s release, Willis said: “I’m really pleased to continue to be asked back to do other versions and other incarnations of Die Hard. The first one really is… that’s all there is. Everything else is just trying to be as good as that film.”