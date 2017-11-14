"Maybe down the road there is room for that a way back. Maybe it's possible."

Bryan Cranston has claimed that Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein could potentially be reintegrated into Hollywood if they are willing to “show tremendous contrition” for the allegations of sexual allegation that have been levelled against them.

Hollywood mogul Weinstein and Oscar winner Spacey have been ostracised after facing a slew of sexual assault allegations last month, with both issuing apologies and confirming that they are undergoing “treatment” in rehab facilities.

Now, Breaking Bad star Cranston has admitted that the allegations may not necessarily spell the end of their careers if they seek forgiveness for their actions.

“If they were to show us that they… are truly sorry and are making amends, not defending their actions but asking for forgiveness. Maybe down the road there is room for that [a way back]. Maybe it’s possible”, he told the BBC.

“It would be up to us to determine case by case whether or not this person deserves a second chance”.

Cranston also stated his belief that anyone guilty of sexual assault has “a deeply rooted psychological and emotional problem that takes years to mend”.

He added: “Sexual predatory behaviour is not a Hollywood problem, it’s a societal problem and we’re seeing that everywhere.

“What’s so great [is] that it’s being exposed. Young men and women should not have to tolerate being mistreated. We’re an enlightened society, enough already.

“I don’t want my daughter to be raised in an environment where she has to monitor her behaviour and avoid [walking past] a construction site.”

Cranston’s comments are a marked difference to last week, when he revealed his belief that Spacey’s career was probably over.

“He’s a phenomenal actor, but he’s not a very good person. His career now I think is over”, the actor said.