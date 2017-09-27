Burger King Russia want to ban ‘IT’ because Pennywise looks too much like Ronald McDonald

They've complained to the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS)

Burger King Russia have filed a complaint with the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service, calling for a nationwide ban of IT, because of the clown protagonist Pennywise’s similarities to Ronald McDonald.

The burger chain claim that Pennywise’s resemblance to Ronald McDonald works as advertisement for their main rivals.

As Hollywood Reporter report, a spokesperson for the FAS says: “We can’t be concerned with the content of the film because the writer and director have their own creative understanding of any character,” adding that it will have to be determined whether or not the film can be seen as carrying product placement.

So far, IT has grossed $14 million in Russia alone, and as of Tuesday was still available in over 100 cinemas across the country.

Meanwhile, some Twitter users have recently been playing matchmaker, ‘shipping’ Pennywise and The Babadook.

Following the release of 2014’s The Babadook, Tumblr users joked about the character becoming a gay icon. Before long, the nightmare monster was adorning Pride posters and other fan art, with one Tumblr user even joking that the ‘B’ in ‘LGBT+’ stood for Babadook.

Now, given the runaway success of the new film adaptation of Stephen King’s IT, fans have started speculating on the possibility of a relationship between that film’s protagonist Pennywise The Dancing Clown and The Babadook, dubbing it Pennydook.