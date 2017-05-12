Burglars steal ‘Harry Potter’ prequel written on postcard

J.K. Rowling makes appeal to fans

Burglars have stolen an untitled Harry Potter prequel handwritten on a postcard by JK Rowling.

The 800-word story, written on an A5 card, sold for £25,000 at a charity auction at Sotheby’s in 2008.

The postcard was stolen with some jewellery from a property in Howard Road, Kings Heath, during a break-in between April 13 and 24, reports The Guardian.

West Midlands police have issued a plea for information in the hope that “the appeal goes far and wide among Harry Potter fans throughout the world”.

PC Paul Jauncey added: “The only people who will buy this unique piece are true Harry Potter fans. We are appealing to anyone who sees, or is offered this item for sale, to contact police.”

JK Rowling appealed to fans not to buy the prequel, tweeting: “Please don’t buy this if you’re offered it. Originally auctioned for @englishpen, the owner supported writers’ freedoms by bidding for it.”

Reportedly set three years before Harry Potter’s birth, the prequel features the schoolboy wizard’s father, James Potter, and godfather Sirius Black when they were teenagers.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the postcard, or who has information about the break-in, is urged to contact West Midlands police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Meanwhile, Rowling recently apologised for killing off Professor Snape in the original series of novels.

The antihero of the wizarding series, his death in the final book – The Deathly Hallows – came just before the revelation that the Hogwarts professor had in fact protected the eponymous protagonist and acted on the side of good rather than evil throughout his life.

Rowling made the announcement to mark the “anniversary” of The Battle of Hogwarts, which takes place in the final chapters of the last book. “Please don’t start flame wars over it, but this year I’d like to apologise for killing (whispers).. Snape. *runs for cover*” she wrote.