Pierce Brosnan could be playing Cable in ‘Deadpool 2’

Ryan Reynolds prompted rumours after a post on Instagram

Pierce Brosnan could be starring as Cable in Deadpool 2, as Ryan Reynolds shares a photo of himself, alongside Brosnan and Wolverine star Hugh Jackman.

The actor playing Cable is yet to be officially announced although Bloodline‘s Kyle Chandler has been rumoured for the role.

Sharing the image on Instagram, Reynolds captioned the photo with “Wolvie. Bond. Wade.” The three were posed in a ‘hear no evil, speak no evil, see no evil’ pose, which implies that they have a secret. You can see the post below.

Time-travelling mutant Cable is Nathan Summers, the present day son of X-Men leader Cyclops who was infected with a lethal techno-organic virus. He travels to the future to survive before coming back to the present as a bounty hunter.

Yesterday (January 16), producers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick revealed that they decided to cut his origin story in Deadpool 2 because it is so complicated.

“So with Cable, he’s got such a convoluted past, and such a convoluted origin story that I think we’re going to try to leave that, not mysterious, but there are a lot of twists and turns, cloning and all this stuff where you go, ‘Oh my God. How do we get that across in a two-hour movie?’ Wernick told Collider.

“I think we’re going to distill him down to his essence. It will be authentic and faithful, but it’s not going to include the 18,000 details if you were going to read a Wikipedia page about Cable, you’d roll your eyes.”

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed Negasonic Teenage Warhead (played by Brianna Hildebrand) and Colossus (played by Stefan Kapicic) will return for the forthcoming sequel.

It has also been recently reported that Deadpool 2 will start shooting in June 2017, several months later than originally planned. Ghostbusters actress Leslie Jones has said she wants to play Deadpool’s sidekick in the sequel.