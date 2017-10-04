You can get into ‘Legoland’ for free if you have one of these names

To celebrate the release of ‘The Lego Ninjago Movie‘, Legoland Windsor are giving away free entry to the theme park – as long as you share a name with one of the main characters.

The film is based on the hugely popular line of Lego and successful kids’ TV show, and stars Dave Franco as a budding young ninja, alongside a supporting cast that includes the likes of Jackie Chan, Justin Theroux, and Olivia Munn.

To mark the film hitting cinemas, Legoland Windsor will allow you free entry if your first name is Lloyd, Kai, Jay, Nya or Cole. The offer runs from October 13 until October 30 and all you need to do is show proof of identity to walk in free of charge. For tickets and more information on Legoland Windsor, visit here.

‘The Lego Ninjago Movie’ has been met with mixed reviews from critics. Despite the overwhelming success of ‘The Lego Movie’ and ‘The Lego Batman Movie’, this one has only made only $21 million in its first weekend of US release, and was met with a series of less than glowing reviews – with some accusing it of lacking the charm of its Lego predecessors, but instead being ‘full of crass commercialism’.

The film is in cinemas now.