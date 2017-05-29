Cannes Film Festival 2017 winners’ list in full

Swedish film 'The Square' took the Palme d'Or prize, while Sofia Coppola became only the second-ever female director to win 'Best Director'

Swedish satire The Square has triumphed at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, picking up the Palme d’Or prize at last night’s ceremony (May 28).

The film, which was directed by Ruben Ostlund, beat 18 other competitors to claim the grand prize in what was the festival’s 70th year. Director Pedro Almodovar, who chaired the festival’s jury this year, said The Square was a rich and “completely contemporary” story about “the dictatorship of being politically correct.”

Elsewhere, Sofia Coppola became only the second-ever female director to win Cannes’ Best Director prize for her film The Beguiled, while Diane Kruger won Best Actress for her role in In The Fade.

Other winners at the ceremony included Nicole Kidman, who picked up Cannes’ 70th anniversary award after she had three films and one TV series premiere at this year’s festival, and Joaquin Phoenix, who won Best Actor for his part in You Were Never Really Here.

See the full list of winners from the 2017 Cannes Film Festival below.

Palme d’Or: The Square

Grand Prix: BPM (Beats per Minute)

Jury prize: Andrey Zvyagintsev, Loveless

70th anniversary award: Nicole Kidman

Best director: Sofia Coppola, The Beguiled

Best actress: Diane Kruger, In the Fade

Best actor: Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really Here

Best screenplay: Joint winners Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou for The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and Lynne Ramsay for You Were Never Really Here

Camera d’Or (best debut film): Leonor Serraille, Jeune Femme

Short film prize: A Gentle Night, Qiu Yang