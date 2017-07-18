Captain America might have a different identity in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’
Steve Rogers' future could mirror that in the comic books
Captain America could have a new identity in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War movie.
Steve Rogers has been the superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 1942. At the end of Captain America: Civil War, however, he got rid of his Captain America alias.
According to new reports, Rogers will now be known as Nomad, as happened in the comic books. MCU Exchange that Rogers will called this at the start of Infinity War, but will not wear exactly the same costume as in the comics.
As Cinema Blend points out, Rogers became Nomad for a brief period in 1974 after becoming disillusioned with the American government. Other characters have also taken up the Nomad identity, including Jack Monroe, Rikki Barnes and Rogers’ son Ian.
Avengers: Infinity War will be released on May 4, 2018. It is the last movie actor Chris Evans, who plays Rogers, is contracted to appear in in the franchise.
While Gillan didn’t explicitly confirm that Lee had filmed his Infinity War cameo at the time, the film’s producer Kevin Feige did reveal that the Marvel mastermind had filmed four separate cameo scenes while on set – with one of those almost certain to be for Infinity War.