Captain America might have a different identity in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Steve Rogers' future could mirror that in the comic books

Captain America could have a new identity in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War movie.

Steve Rogers has been the superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 1942. At the end of Captain America: Civil War, however, he got rid of his Captain America alias.

According to new reports, Rogers will now be known as Nomad, as happened in the comic books. MCU Exchange that Rogers will called this at the start of Infinity War, but will not wear exactly the same costume as in the comics.

As Cinema Blend points out, Rogers became Nomad for a brief period in 1974 after becoming disillusioned with the American government. Other characters have also taken up the Nomad identity, including Jack Monroe, Rikki Barnes and Rogers’ son Ian.

Avengers: Infinity War will be released on May 4, 2018. It is the last movie actor Chris Evans, who plays Rogers, is contracted to appear in in the franchise.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

And it was Gillan who confirmed that Lee had joined Infinity War‘s current set in Edinburgh – presumably to film his part in the movie – by posting a picture of the two of them together on set to her Instagram page.