Cara Delevingne opens up about suffering from depression

Cara Delevingne has spoken about struggling with depression, especially when she was younger.

The model/actress – whose recent film roles include appearances in Tulip Fever, Suicide Squad and Paper Towns – spoke to Net-A-Porter’s magazine Porter when she opened up about suffering with mental health issues in her teens.

“I always felt pretty weird and different as a kid,” Delevingne said, “and that feeling was something I didn’t understand, or know how to express… It wasn’t like I was an alien, but I definitely knew there was something weird going on.”

Admitting that she had a “privileged” upbringing, Delevingne did suggest that there was a lack of support for her problems amongst her peers. “So many of my friends would say, ‘How can you feel like that?’ and, ‘But you’re so lucky,’ and I’d be like, I know, trust me, I know. I know I’m the luckiest girl in the world, I understand all of these things, and I wish I could appreciate it. There is just something dark within me I cannot seem to shake.”

“I hated myself for being depressed,” she added. “I hated feeling depressed, I hated feeling. I was very good at disassociating from emotion completely. And all the time I was second-guessing myself, saying something and then hating myself for saying it. I didn’t understand what was happening apart from the fact that I didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

“Being a teenager can feel like you’re on a rollercoaster to hell, that’s what it honestly felt like to me – but you can get through it,” Delevingne went on to say. “Time moves on, feelings pass, it does get better.”

