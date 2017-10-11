Cara Delevingne claims Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed her during meeting

Delevingne says that Weinstein tried to force her into having a threesome

Cara Delevingne has claimed that Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed her during a business meeting, attempting to kiss her and coerce her into having a threesome.

Model/actress Delevingne recently took to Instagram to open up about the alleged harassment she faced while working with the Hollywood mogul. It’s the latest in a growing number of allegations levelled at Weinstein.

In an Instagram caption, Delevingne wrote that when she “first started to work as an actress”, she “received a call from‎ Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media”.

“It was a very odd and uncomfortable call,” Delevingne said, adding that Weinstein told her that being gay would damage her career.

“A year or two later, I went to a meeting with him in the lobby of a hotel with a director about an upcoming film,” she said. “The director left the meeting and Harvey asked me to stay and chat with him. As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature.”

“He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn’t and wouldn’t be for a bit and I should go to his room. At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn’t want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation.”

“When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction.”

After singing to attempt to diffuse the situation, Delevingne said she asked to leave. “He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room.”

“I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened,” Delevingne added. “Since then I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn’t deserve the part. I was so hesitant about speaking out… I didn’t want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear.”

In an additional Instagram post, Delevingne went on to say: “I want women and girls to know that being harassed or abused or raped is NEVER their fault and not talking about it will always cause more damage than speaking the truth. I am relieved to be able to share this… I actually feel better and I’m proud of the women who are brave enough to speak… this isn’t easy but there are strength in our numbers. As I said, this is only the beginning. In every industry and especially in Hollywood, men abuse their power using fear and get away with it. This must stop. The more we talk about it, the less power we give them. I urge you all to talk and to the people who defend these men, you are part of the problem.”

Delevingne recently appeared in Tulip Fever, which was produced by The Weinstein Company.

The film producer was recently sacked from the board of The Weinstein Company, the company he co-founded, following a series of sexual harassment accusations, some of which date back decades.

Earlier this week (October 10), a New Yorker exposé saw Weinstein accused of rape by multiple women, which he “unequivocally denies”. Audio was also published from a 2015 police sting operation that allegedly shows Weinstein admitting to groping model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez.

Weinstein has also been accused of harassment by Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.

Weinstein hasn’t yet responded to these latest claims, but his spokeswoman previously said: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein. Mr Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. He will not be available for further comments, as he is taking the time to focus on his family, on getting counseling and rebuilding his life.”