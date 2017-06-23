‘Career-ending’ or ‘just a joke’ – the world reacts to Johnny Depp’s Glastonbury Trump assassination comments

The world has reacted in division to the controversial comments made by Johnny Depp at Glastonbury about wanting to assassinate US President Donald Trump. Watch the incident above.

Yesterday, the ‘Edward Scissorhands’ and ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ star was addressing the audience at the Cineramageddon stage last night, before a screening of his 2004 film ‘The Libertine’ – when he made headlines by joking that “maybe it’s time” that an actor once more assassinated the President of the United States.

“I think he needs help,” Depp told the crowd, “and there are a lot of wonderful dark places he could go. A lot of Doc Martens… It’s just a question… I’m not insinuating anything, but… by the way, this is going to be in the press, and it will be horrible… but I like that you’re all a part of it. When was the last time an actor assassinated a President?”

As the crowd cheered his reference to the 1865 assassination of Abraham Lincoln by the actor John Wilkes Booth, Depp added: “I want to clarify, I’m not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it’s been a while! And maybe it’s time!”

While many stood up for Depp’s comments and some said it was ‘just a joke’, others have taken huge offence.

While Trump himself is yet to respond to his comments, he is expected to shortly – potentially when he appears on Fox News today.

The main first day of Glastonbury 2017 continues today with a headline performance from Radiohead, as well as The xx, Royal Blood, Major Lazer, Lorde and many more. Check back at NME.com for the latest news, reviews and more from Glastonbury 2017.