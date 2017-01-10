Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ causes of death revealed

Mother and daughter both passed away in late-December.

Debbie Reynolds’ cause of death has been confirmed.

The veteran Hollywood actress passed away in late-December, just a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher had died. She was 84 years old.

According to TMZ, who have obtained Reynolds’ death certificate, the actress’s official cause of death is listed as an “intracerebral haemorrhage” or stroke. Hypertension is also listed an an underlying cause.

Meanwhile, TMZ has also obtained Fisher’s death certificate, which lists her cause of death as “cardiac arrest/deferred”.

The L.A. County Coroner’s Office is reportedly planning to carry out more testing to find out what caused the fatal heart attack Fisher suffered during a flight from London to L.A. shortly before Christmas. This testing is understood to include a toxicology report to ascertain whether there were any drugs in Fisher’s system at the time.

A private memorial service for both actresses was held last week at Fisher’s home in Coldwater Canyon, LA. George Lucas, Meryl Streep and Gwyneth Paltrow were among the mourners.

Stephen Fry, Eric Idle, Courtney Love and Jamie Lee Curtis were also present at the memorial, which drew 125 guests. Streep performed ‘Happy Days Are Here Again’ – Fisher’s favourite song – at the service.

It has since emerged that Fisher’s ashes are being held in an urn shaped like a giant Prozac pill.