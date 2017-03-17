Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ memorial will be live-streamed with a James Blunt tribute

Blunt has written a song in honour of Fisher, whom he counted as a close friend.

A public memorial service to the late Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds is reportedly being planned.

A private memorial service for the mother and daughter stars took place in January. Hollywood stars including Gwyneth Paltrow, Jamie Lee Curtis and George Lucas attended, while Meryl Streep sang ‘Happy Days Are Here Again’ in their honour.

According to TMZ, a second, public memorial service will take place on March 25. It will be held at a 1,200 seat theatre at Forest Lawn cemetery, where Fisher and Reynolds are buried together.

During the memorial service, a new James Blunt song written in Fisher’s honour will reportedly be unveiled over a photo montage. Blunt recently paid an emotional tribute to his close friend Fisher, whom he described as his “American mother”.

Getty

The memorial will be live-streamed on both actresses’ personal websites, TMZ also reports. The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles are also understood to be performing, as are students from the Debbie Reynolds Dance School.

Todd Fisher, son of Debbie Reynolds and brother of Carrie Fisher, will attend, as will Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd and her popular dog, Gary Fisher.

Sean Lennon recently unveiled a song called ‘Bird Song’ that he wrote with the late Carrie Fisher.