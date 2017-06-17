The new report finds Fisher's manner of death to be 'undetermined'

A new coroner’s report has revealed that sleep apnoea and “other undetermined factors” caused Carrie Fisher’s death at the age of 60 in December 2016.

In January, TMZ and Associated Press reported Fisher’s cause of death as “cardiac arrest/deferred” after obtaining Fisher’s death certificate. ‘Deferred’ indicates more investigation is needed, hence the new report released late last night (June 16).

The report highlights Fisher’s existing conditions of atherosclerotic heart disease (a build-up of cholesterol and calcium inside the arteries) and drug use.

It says her sleep apnoea was caused by “multiple drug intake, significance not ascertained”. Sleep apnoea is a typically chronic disorder in which a patient suffers periods of shallow breathing or pauses in breathing during sleep.

The final line of the report says: “The manner of death has been ruled undetermined”.

Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, reacted to the news in a statement to People, saying: “My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases… I know my Mom, she’d want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles. Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure.”

Carrie Fisher’s brother, Todd Fisher, told the Associated Press, “There’s nothing about this that is enlightening,” adding: “I am not shocked that part of her health was affected by drugs. If you want to know what killed her, it’s all of it.”

The General Leia actor will make her final appearance in Star Wars with December 2017’s The Last Jedi. Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, has said: “Carrie is absolutely phenomenal in the movie.”