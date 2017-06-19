Carrie Fisher had cocaine, heroin and ecstasy in system, autopsy reveals

Coroner's report reveals drugs found in system of the 'Star Wars' actor

Carrie Fisher’s autopsy report has found that the star had multiple drugs including cocaine, heroine and MDMA in her system after falling ill on a plane last year just days before her death.

A press release issued last week mentioned that drugs were found in Fisher’s system but did not provide further details.

Now The Associated Press reports that the full coroner’s report has been released and states that cocaine plus “traces” of heroin and MDMA (also known as ecstasy) were found from samples taken when the star arrived at a Los Angeles hospital following her hospital admission.

TMZ also reports that morphine, codeine and oxycodone were also found in Fisher’s system.

Investigators could not determine what impact the drugs had on Fisher’s death or when she had taken them. It has been ruled that she died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Star Wars actor Fisher died at the age of 60 on December 27, 2016. She had suffered a heart attack during a flight on December 23.

The report highlights Fisher’s existing conditions of atherosclerotic heart disease (a build-up of cholesterol and calcium inside the arteries) and drug use.

It says her sleep apnoea was caused by “multiple drug intake, significance not ascertained”. Sleep apnoea is a typically chronic disorder in which a patient suffers periods of shallow breathing or pauses in breathing during sleep.

The final line of the report says: “The manner of death has been ruled undetermined”.

Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, reacted to the news in a statement to People, saying: “My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases… I know my Mom, she’d want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles. Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure.”

Carrie Fisher’s brother, Todd Fisher, told the Associated Press, “There’s nothing about this that is enlightening,” adding: “I am not shocked that part of her health was affected by drugs. If you want to know what killed her, it’s all of it.”

The General Leia actor will make her final appearance in Star Wars with December 2017’s The Last Jedi. Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, has said: “Carrie is absolutely phenomenal in the movie.”