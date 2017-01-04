Watch trailer for new Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds documentary

'Bright Lights' will air on HBO this week

A trailer has been released for a new Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds documentary.

Hollywood legend Reynolds passed away on Wednesday (December 28), one day after her daughter, Star Wars star, Fisher died. The former suffered a stroke, while the latter had a cardiac arrest four days before her death.

HBO will release Bright Lights, a new documentary looking at the relationship between the pair, on Saturday (January 7). The film originally premiered at Cannes last year.

In the trailer, Fisher says: “I’m my mom’s best friend. For than I ever would want to, I know what my mother feels and wants. There’s a lot of it.”

Watch below.

Carrie Fisher’s funeral will reportedly take place this Thursday (January 5). A private family memorial will be held for the late Star Wars actress, according to Entertainment Tonight. A source close to the family also claims a public memorial could be held nearby.

Reynolds’ son and Fisher’s brother Todd previously said the family would like to mark the pair’s close relationship with a shared funeral service “if at all possible”.

Following Fisher’s death, Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill spoke of the “honour” of working with the late actor.

“She was so committed to joy and fun and embracing life,” Hamill wrote. “I would do crazy things to amuse her on the set. Making her laugh was always a badge of honor… The lengths I would go to hear her laugh — there were no limits. I loved her and loved making her laugh.

“She was so off the wall, she could use it as protection. Part of what was so poignant about her was that she was vulnerable, that there was this glimmer of a little girl that was so appealing and it roused the protective nature in my personality.”

