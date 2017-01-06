Hollywood stars mourn Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds at private memorial service

A joint service was held for the mother and daughter yesterday (January 5)

The stars of Hollywood came together yesterday (January 5) to remember Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds at a private memorial service in LA.

Fisher and Reynolds both died last month within a day of one another, with Fisher passing away following a cardiac arrest on December 27 before Reynolds died following a “severe” stroke the following day.

A joint private memorial service was held yesterday at Fisher’s home in Coldwater Canyon, LA, with George Lucas, Meryl Streep and Gwyenth Paltrow among the mourners.

Stephen Fry, Eric Idle, Courtney Love and Jamie Lee Curtis were also present at the memorial, which drew 125 guests. Streep performed ‘Happy Days Are Here Again’ – Fisher’s favourite song – at the service.

A source close to the family also claims that a public memorial could be held nearby in the coming days. Reynolds’ son and Fisher’s brother Todd previously said the family would like to mark the pair’s close relationship with a shared funeral service, “if at all possible”.

Meanwhile, a new documentary, entitled Bright Lights, about Fisher and Reynolds will be released tomorrow (January 7) on HBO.

In the trailer for Bright Lights, Fisher sheds a light on her close relationship with her mother. “I’m my mom’s best friend,” she says. “For than I ever would want to, I know what my mother feels and wants. There’s a lot of it.”