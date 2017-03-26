Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds remembered in public memorial service

The mother and daughter passed away within days of one another back in December

A public memorial service for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds has taken place in LA.

The Star Wars actress passed away on December 27 from the effects of a cardiac arrest she suffered on a flight from London to LA. Fisher’s mother Reynolds, who starred in such classics as Singin’ In The Rain, suffered a “severe” stroke a day after her daughter’s passing, and died on December 28.

A private memorial for the mother and daughter was held back in January in Coldwater Canyon, LA, with George Lucas, Meryl Streep and Gwyneth Paltrow among the mourners. Fans of Fisher and Reynolds have now had their chance to say goodbye to the pair, with a public memorial service being held in LA yesterday (March 25).

Taking place at in the 1200-seat theatre at Hollywood’s Forest Lawn Memorial Park, proceedings included performances by James Blunt (who was a close personal friend of Fisher) and the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles.

Reynolds’ son and Fisher’s brother Todd, who organised the service, told the congregation that “it was better later than never” to remember the much-loved pair publicly.

“[The service] is a show and not a memorial, because my mother didn’t like memorials and funerals,” Fisher told attendees. “You are all [their] people — not just [their] extended family, but [their] close friends and fans.

“There were no finer people that I had ever known than my mother and my sister.”