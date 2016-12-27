The 'Star Wars' actress suffered a heart attack on board a flight on December 23

Carrie Fisher has died, aged 60.

The actress, who was best-known for playing Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, had been unwell after suffering a cardiac arrest on board a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday (December 23), 15 minutes before the plane was due to land. Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, had said that Fisher was in a ‘stable’ condition on Christmas Day.

It has now been confirmed that Fisher has died. The actress passed away this morning (December 27), with the news confirmed in a statement of “very deep sadness” provided by her family.

The statement read: “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Fisher’s fellow Star Wars cast member Mark Hamill led the tributes, tweeting that he was “devastated” by the news. Steve Martin said Fisher was “the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well,” while Star Trek actor William Shatner said he’d miss their “banterings.”

See a selection of the tributes to Carrie Fisher below.

Carrie is survived by her daughter Billie (who played Lieutenant Connix in the 2015 Star Wars film The Force Awakens, starring alongside her mother), her brother Todd Fisher, and sisters Tricia and Joely Fisher.

After reprising her role in last year’s The Force Awakens, Fisher was set to play Leia again in the forthcoming and as-yet-untitled Star Wars: Episode VIII, which is set for release on December 15 2017. It was recently confirmed that Fisher had finished filming her scenes for the upcoming movie.

Fisher also starred in The Blues Brothers (1980), When Harry Met Sally and The ‘Burbs (both 1989). She had also just published a memoir, The Princess Diarist, where she alleged that she had had an affair with her Star Wars co-star Harrison Ford.