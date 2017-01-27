The Oscars will take place next month

It has been revealed that the late Carrie Fisher asked Harrison Ford to sing at her Oscar tribute.

Fisher died on December 27, 2016. She had been unwell after suffering a cardiac arrest on board a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday (December 23), 15 minutes before the plane was due to land. She was 60 years old.

Carrie Fisher’s request for Harrison Ford to sing during her Oscar In Memoriam segment was unearthed in an April 2010 interview with Rebel Force Radio. When hosts Jimmy McInerney and Jason Swank asked if she’d seen Ford lately, the actress and author responded:

“I asked him [at a party] if he would be in my death reel, and if he would sing. It’s just something I want. So, I figured they’ll bring out, depending on when it happens, there’s a lot of people they can bring out. He’s going to sing ‘Melancholy Wookiee’.”

Fisher was later asked if Ford could sing, to which she responded; “No, and I don’t think we’re missing much.”

Jimmy McInerney was recently interviewed by ABC about the chat with Fisher and insists that the actress wasn’t entirely joking about her request. “That’s what she’s asking for. You can say she’s being flippant and silly, but that’s what she said she wants. We’re looking to create a movement here,” he said.

The Academy has no plans for a special tribute to Carrie Fisher that stands apart from the annual In Memoriam. A spokesperson from the Academy explained to ABC News the she will ‘most likely’ be featured in the In Memoriam segment.

Earlier this week (January 25), Dan Aykroyd wrote of his relationship with Carrie Fisher in a touching tribute essay to the late star.

Aykroyd dated Fisher in 1980 and the couple were briefly engaged. He described his and Fisher’s relationship as “soaring on laugh-filled exhilaration and a vibrant, wholly satisfying physical intimacy” and said: “We had a great time. She was also in love with Paul Simon. She married him but I hope she kept my ring.”