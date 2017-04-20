Carrie Fisher helped to write ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Actress passed away after a cardiac arrest last year

Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has revealed that Carrie Fisher helped write the script for the forthcoming movie.

The late actress penned in the past both the book and the screenplay adaptation for Postcards From The Edge, along with episodes of Roseanne, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, a number of TV specials and special material for the Academy Awards in 1997, 2002 and 2007, along with the 2010 TV documentary Wishful Drinking, during her career.

Johnson recently revealed at a Star Wars fan convention in Orlando that she also had a hand in writing the script for the latest movie.

“I’d go to her house and we’d sit on her bed for hours, going through the script,” he revealed.

“(We) would just have these kind of stream-of-consciousness, Jazz poetry, ad-lib sessions, and I would just scribble down everything she said on my script. And then at the end of six hours, there would be this four word line of dialogue that would be the distillation of all that, that was brilliant.”

The 40th anniversary panel also featured director George Lucas as well as Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Hayden Christiansen, Billy Dee Williams and Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd.

Meanwhile, Carrie Fisher fans also recently tweeted about being moved to tears by the actress’s final TV role in Catastrophe, Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney’s Channel 4 sitcom, just days before she suffered the cardiac arrest which ended her life.

Fisher will appear posthumously in this year’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Disney’s CEO has recently reassured fans that her performance in the film will not be digitally altered.

Meanwhile, the director of Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, Gareth Edwards, recently called his film “one big love letter” to Fisher.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released on December 15, 2017.

The first trailer was unveiled during the Last Jedi panel at the Star Wars Celebration event. It sees Rey (Daisy Ridley) learning how to use a lightsaber, before there’s an attack on the Resistance and Hamill’s Luke Skywalker utters the words: “It’s time for the Jedi to… end.”