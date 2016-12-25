Carrie Fisher’s mum says actress is ‘stable’, promises to keep fans updated

The 'Star Wars' actress suffered a heart attack on a flight to LA

Carrie Fisher is in a “stable condition” following a heart attack, according to her mother.

Debbie Reynolds tweeted the latest news about her daughter, who is best known for playing Princess Leia in Star Wars, earlier today (December 25).

“Carrie is in stable condition,” Reynolds wrote. “If there is a change,we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes.”

As The Hollywood Reporter reports, Fisher is being treated at UCLA Medical Center. She went into cardiac arrest onboard a flight from London to Los Angeles 15 minutes before the plane was due to land.

She is said to have received treatment from a medic who was travelling aboard the plane. Paramedics then took her to the hospital after landing.

Fisher’s brother told The Associated Press on Saturday (December 24) that his sister had been stabilised and moved to an intensive care unit where she is receiving excellent care. However, as Access Hollywood reports, he said he could not classify her condition.

“We have to wait and be patient,” Todd Fisher added. “We have so little information ourselves.”

Fisher had been in Europe promoting her latest book The Princess Diarist. She reprised her iconic role as Princess Leia in last year’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and will also be seen as Leia in next year’s Star Wars: Episode VIII.