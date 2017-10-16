Carrie Fisher once sent a cow tongue to Hollywood producer who sexually harassed her friend

We miss you more than ever, Carrie.

Details have emerged from Carrie Fisher’s longtime friend and writer Heather Ross that Fisher once stood up to a harassing Hollywood producer by gifting him a cow tongue.

As the entertainment industry responds to the more than 25 allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein for multiple counts sexual misconduct, members of the industry have been speaking out against men abusing their power in the film industry.

As such, Heather Ross recently called into a Tucson radio station to join in the discussion. While she had never met Weinstein herself, she shared a story of another Hollywood producer who picked Ross up for what was meant to be a business dinner, but escalated when the producer pushed her against the car seat and held her down.

When Ross told her friend Carrie Fisher, the ‘Star Wars’ actor took action. Fisher revealed that she had met the producer and stood up for her friend.

“About two weeks later, [Carrie] sent me a message online and she said, ‘I just saw (blank) at Sony Studios. I knew he would probably be there, so I went to his office and personally delivered a Tiffany box wrapped with a white bow.”

Ross continued, “I asked her what was inside and she said, ‘It was a cow tongue from Jerry’s Famous Deli in Westwood with a note that said, ‘If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box!”.

Listen to the full interview and story below.

Recently, John Boyega has revealed new details about how the next Star Wars film will deal with Carrie Fisher‘s death: “She is still kept alive in this franchise and that’s the beauty of it – she lives forever in a sense.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is due to arrive in cinemas on December 14 in the UK and December 15 elsewhere. Episode IX is scheduled for release on May 23, 2019.