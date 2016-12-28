Carrie Fisher has ‘larger role’ in next ‘Star Wars’ film

Actress had reportedly shot her scenes for 'Star Wars: Episode VIII' before her death.

The late Carrie Fisher will reportedly feature more prominently in the next Star Wars film.

The writer and actress, who was best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, passed away yesterday (December 27), her family confirmed. She had suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday (December 23) while on board a flight from London to LA.

She reprised her role as Leia in last year’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and will also be seen in next year’s Star Wars: Episode VIII. According to Deadline, Fisher had already shot her scenes for the film and plays “a larger role” than in The Force Awakens.

However, Fisher had yet to start shooting Star Wars: Episode IX, which is due in 2019.

Fisher’s actress daughter Billie Lourd, who appeared alongside her in The Force Awakens, will also feature in Star Wars: Episode VIII, according to the report.

The actress’s famous Star Wars co-stars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill have both paid tribute to Fisher since news of her death broke.

JJ Abrams, who directed Fisher in last year’s successful Star Wars revival The Force Awakens, has also written a short tribute to the actress, eulogising her “power.”

See below for a selection of tributes to Carrie Fisher from other Star Wars cast members and production staff.