Watch George Lucas, Harrison Ford and more pay tribute to Carrie Fisher at Star Wars convention

Cast and crew of Star Wars honoured the late Carrie Fisher during Star Wars Celebration, the franchise’s official fan convention which takes place in Orlando, Florida.

The 40th anniversary panel featured director George Lucas as well as Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Hayden Christiansen, Billy Dee Williams and Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd.

A five minute clip of Fisher was played at the end of the panel. The video featured behind-the-scenes footage of Fisher, photographs and snippets of interviews Fisher had done. You can see the video below.

Lourd introduced the video, stating “My mom, like Leia, wasn’t ever afraid to speak her mind and say things that might have made most people uncomfortable, but not me and not you. That was why she loved you, because you accepted and embraced all of her.”

Lucas also spoke of Fisher; “It was her war and when I cast it, I said I want somebody young to play the part. I want somebody very young,” he began. “When Carrie came in, she was that character. She was very strong, very smart, very funny, very bold, very tough, and there really wasn’t much of a question. There are not very many people like her. They are one in a billion.”

Meanwhile, Carrie Fisher’s brother has revealed that Disney want to bring Leia Organa back for the final episode of the third trilogy.

Carrie Fisher’s final TV role aired last week in the final episode Channel 4’s ‘Catastrophe’. However, the actor and writer’s last movie role might not occur until 2019 in the ninth episode of Star Wars.

As reported by New York Daily News, Todd Fisher says that his sister is slated to appear in the Star Wars movie that follows ‘The Last Jedi’.

Speaking on behalf of himself and Carrie’s daughter Billie Lourd, he said “Both of us were like, ‘Yes, how do you take her out of it?’. And the answer is you don’t. She’s as much a part of it as anything and I think her presence now is even more powerful than it was, like Obi-Wan-when the saber cuts him down he becomes more powerful.”

“I feel like that’s what’s happened with Carrie. I think the legacy should continue.”