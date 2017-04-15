The late actor's brother had previously said she would feature in the movie

Carrie Fisher will not be in Star Wars: Episode IX, according to the film’s production company.

Fisher’s brother Todd had previously said his sister would feature in the movie posthumously, after her death in December 2017. Fisher passed away following a severe cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Despite Todd Fisher reportedly saying his family were going to allow footage of his sister to be used in the movie, Lucasfilms president Kathy Kennedy has now denied that the iconic actor will appear in in final film of the sequel trilogy.

Kennedy said during an appearance on Good Morning America that Fisher must have gotten confused, as The Fader reports. “We finished everything in [Episode] VIII and Carrie is absolutely phenomenal in the movie,” she said. “Unfortunately Carrie passed away so by the time we were well underway with Episode IX in our thoughts, we had not written the script yet.”

Star Wars: Episode VIII is set to be released on December 15, 2017. Episode IX is currently scheduled for release on May 23, 2019.

Meanwhile, the first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been revealed. Watch it above.

The trailer was unveiled today during the Last Jedi panel at the Star Wars Celebration Orlando convention. Disney’s CEO Bob Iger has reportedly seen the film already and called it “a great next chapter in the iconic Skywalker family saga”.

The clip sees Rey (Daisy Ridley) learning how to use a lightsaber, there’s an attack on the Resistance and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) utters the words: “It’s time for the Jedi to… end.”