Carrie Fisher won’t be digitally recreated in future ‘Star Wars’ films

She will appear in 'Episode VIII' however

Carrie Fisher will not feature in future Star Wars films with the help of technology.

Rumours had suggested the actor, who passed away late last year, could be digitally recreated so her General Leia Organa character could live on.

Production company Lucasfilm have now put out a statement denying this will happen. It read: “There is a rumour circulating that we would like to address. We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.”

It continued: “Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend.

“We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honour everything she gave to Star Wars.”

As Sky News reports, Fisher will appear in Episode VIII, which is due out in December, as she had already finished filming her parts before her death.

She had also been slated to appear in Episode IX in 2019. However, the script for the film is not yet finished and writers are now contemplating how to handle her death.

A digitised version of Fisher from 1977 appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which was released last year.