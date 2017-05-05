Carrie Fisher’s daughter shared a heartwarming Star Wars Day tribute

Chewie makes an appearance, naturally.

Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd celebrated Star Wars Day (May 4) by sharing a nostalgic photo of her late mother.

Star Wars Day is an international celebration of the classic sci-fi series, celebrated every May 4 (“May the Fourth be with you”). To commemorate the occasion, Lourd took to Instagram to share a photo of herself as a young child, alongside her mother and none other than Chewbacca himself, alongside the caption “#maythe4thbewithyou“.

💫👩‍👧💫 #maythe4thbewithyou A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on May 4, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Fisher – who played Princess Leia in the Star Wars series – died at the end of December last year, after suffering a heart attack a few days prior. Fisher’s mother and Lourd’s grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, also sadly passed just a day later. Speaking via another Instagram post in the following days, Billie Lourd thanked well-wishers for their “prayers and kind words”: “[They] have given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby.”

Last month, Lourd paid tribute to Debbie Reynolds on what would have been her 85th birthday, before fellow Star Wars cast and crew – including George Lucas and Harrison Ford – remembered Carrie Fisher at an official Star Wars convention.

It was also recently revealed that the next instalment of the Star Wars franchise, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, was co-written by Carrie Fisher before her death.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set for release on December 15, 2017.