Carrie Fisher’s funeral details revealed

Carrie Fisher‘s funeral will reportedly take place this Thursday (January 5).

A private family memorial will be held for the late Star Wars actress, according to Entertainment Tonight.

A source close to the family also claims a public memorial could be held nearby.

Fisher died on December 27, days after suffering a heart attack aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles.

A day later, her mother, Debbie Reynolds, died after suffering a stroke.

Reynolds’ son and Fisher’s brother Todd previously said the family would like to mark the pair’s close relationship with a shared funeral service “if at all possible”.

Meanwhile, Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd yesterday (January 2) thanked fans for their support following her mother’s death.

“Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist,” the Scream Queens star wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself with her mother and grandmother. “There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”

❤👩‍👩‍👧❤ Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me. A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:09am PST

Mark Hamill also recently paid further tribute to his Star Wars co-star.

The two actors, who played Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia respectively in the original trilogy, enjoyed a close friendship that dated back to their first time working together on 1977’s A New Hope.

“She was so committed to joy and fun and embracing life,” Hamill wrote. “I would do crazy things to amuse her on the set. Making her laugh was always a badge of honor… The lengths I would go to hear her laugh — there were no limits. I loved her and loved making her laugh.

“She was so off the wall, she could use it as protection. Part of what was so poignant about her was that she was vulnerable, that there was this glimmer of a little girl that was so appealing and it roused the protective nature in my personality.”