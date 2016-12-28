Carrie Fisher’s mum Debbie Reynolds reportedly rushed to hospital

Fisher passed away following a heart attack yesterday (December 27)

Carrie Fisher’s mum, Debbie Reynolds, has reportedly been rushed to hospital.

Reynolds is also an actor and starred in films such as Singin’ In The Rain and The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and, more recently, TV shows such as Will And Grace and Rugrats.

According to TMZ, she has been taken to hospital after suffering a possible stroke. The 84-year-old was reportedly at her son Todd Fisher’s house in Beverly Hills discussing funeral plans for her daughter when the medical emergency happened.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Los Angeles fire department that an “adult female” in “fair to serious condition” was transported to the hospital from the reported residence of Todd Fisher. No additional information has released been released by authorities as yet.

Joely Fisher, the daughter of Reynolds’ ex-husband Eddie Fisher, tweeted “God speed mama” along with a photo of her with Reynolds after the news broke.

Carrie Fisher passed away yesterday (December 27). Four days earlier she had suffered a cardiac arrest while on board a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was rushed to UCLA medical center on arrival, where she remained until she died. Reynolds had said that Fisher was in a ‘stable’ condition on Christmas Day.

Jason Kempin

A statement confirming the news read: “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Fisher’s fellow Star Wars cast member Mark Hamill led the numerous tributes, tweeting that he was “devastated” by the news. Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew posted a touching tribute, writing: “There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly.” Anthony Daniels, who played C-3PO, said “I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn’t,” while Billy Dee Williams (who played Lando Calrissian) wrote: “The force is dark today.”

Rufus Wainwright wrote on his Facebook page: “This morning my dear friend Carrie Fisher died and the universe is seriously smarting, smarting from the loss of her incredible sense of humor, effortless glamor and absolute kindness.” He also called her “greatest embodiment of the last gasps of several far more fabulous eras then today.”

James Blunt, who once lived with Fisher, said he was “going to miss [Fisher] so much.” Stephen Fry praised the late actress as ” the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew.” Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, meanwhile, praised Fisher’s voice work on his show: “Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around.”